Leerink Partnrs Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MannKind

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNKD. Mizuho began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

MNKD opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,006,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,005.59. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $150,597.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,831 shares of company stock valued at $846,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

