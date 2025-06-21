Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Financial Contrast

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Limbach has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limbach and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limbach 6.29% 27.66% 12.39% Rollins 13.78% 37.31% 17.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

55.9% of Limbach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Rollins shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Limbach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Rollins shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Limbach and Rollins”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limbach $518.78 million 3.09 $30.88 million $2.79 49.41 Rollins $3.46 billion 7.90 $466.38 million $0.99 57.02

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Limbach. Limbach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Limbach and Rollins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limbach 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rollins 0 4 5 0 2.56

Limbach presently has a consensus target price of $115.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.33%. Rollins has a consensus target price of $58.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Rollins’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rollins is more favorable than Limbach.

Summary

Rollins beats Limbach on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services. It also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data driven insights, and program management services. In addition, it offers captive engineering capabilities, estimating and virtual design; and professional engineering, energy analysis, estimation, and detail design and three-dimensional building installation coordination services. The company serves research, acute care, and inpatient hospitals; public and private colleges, universities, research centers; sports arenas; entertainment facilities, and amusement rides and parks; data centers; automotive, energy and general manufacturing plants; and life sciences, including organizations and companies, whose work is centered around research and development focused on living things. Limbach Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers termite protection services and ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. The company was formerly known as Rollins Broadcasting, Inc and changed its name to Rollins, Inc. in 1965. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

