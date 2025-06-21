Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Set at C$17.00 by Desjardins

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) received a C$17.00 price objective from equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Canada raised Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

LUN opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.31.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin purchased 150,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,623,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,070,000 shares of company stock worth $37,265,934. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

