Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Shares Up 5.1% – What’s Next?

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $7.91. 13,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 2,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Mapfre Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

Mapfre Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Mapfre’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.

