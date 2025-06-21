Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00.
Equitable Stock Up 0.7%
EQH stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.
Equitable Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
