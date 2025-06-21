Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,426,800.00.

Equitable Stock Up 0.7%

EQH stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Stories

