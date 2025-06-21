Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $947,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 191,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,679,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 448,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

