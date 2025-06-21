Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $75.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $74.95. Approximately 55,279,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 15,033,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,880. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 33,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $16,366,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

