Mary Alice Vuicic Sells 8,621 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 8,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$269.21, for a total transaction of C$2,320,816.31.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$266.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$261.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$248.35. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$214.51 and a 1-year high of C$273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America set a C$255.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$252.40.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

