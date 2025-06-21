Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 71,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,002,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 315,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $166.64 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.71.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,070 shares of company stock worth $37,745,632. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.