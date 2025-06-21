Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,926,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $2,049,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,363.21. This trade represents a 38.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. The trade was a 38.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.98 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

