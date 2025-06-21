Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 540,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.