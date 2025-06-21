Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $125.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.32. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,883,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,495,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.