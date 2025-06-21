Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$156.00” Price Target for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

ATO opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $148.95.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

