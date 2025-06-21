Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 3.1%

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $149.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

