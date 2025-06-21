MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Raised to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

TSE MTY opened at C$40.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$948.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.30. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$36.79 and a 12-month high of C$53.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

