MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Raised to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$51.00 target price on shares of MTY Food Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Report on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.