Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.25 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.08). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 88,856 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jack Pailing sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13), for a total value of £100,800 ($135,556.75).

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

