NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Purchases £166 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Free Report) insider Mike Maddison bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £166 ($223.24).

Mike Maddison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCC Group alerts:

On Monday, May 19th, Mike Maddison purchased 105 shares of NCC Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £163.80 ($220.28).

NCC Group Stock Performance

NCC stock opened at GBX 146.40 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.60. NCC Group plc has a one year low of GBX 124 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 184.20 ($2.48).

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

NCC Group ( LON:NCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NCC Group had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NCC Group plc will post 6.744373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is -62.97%.

NCC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCC Group is a people-powered, tech-enabled global cyber security and software escrow business.

Driven by a collective purpose to create a more secure digital future, c, 2,200 colleagues across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific harness their collective insight, intelligence, and innovation to deliver cyber resilience solutions for both public and private sector clients globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.