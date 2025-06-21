NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,118,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,202,000 after buying an additional 448,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 199,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,951.44. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.63. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.