Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nice from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

Shares of NICE opened at $162.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Nice has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.46 million. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Nice by 1,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,516,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,485,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Nice by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,989,000 after purchasing an additional 623,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,465,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

