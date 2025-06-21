NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in NiSource by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 123,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 762,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

