NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,529 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

