NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 125,836 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $17,338,942.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,526,749.63. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

