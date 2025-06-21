NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

