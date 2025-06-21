Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

