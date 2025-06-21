Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Stock Price Down 0.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 21.61 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.63 ($0.29). 1,178,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 646,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Andrew John Gowdy Morrison sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £42,000 ($56,481.98).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

