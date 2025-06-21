Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $250.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $214.72 and last traded at $210.63. Approximately 15,046,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,813,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,395,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $573.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.