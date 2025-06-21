OTCMKTS:DASTY Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by Griffin Securities

Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systemes’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systemes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

DASTY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dassault Systemes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Dassault Systemes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

