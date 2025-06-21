PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. 81,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,435,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

PainReform Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

See Also

