Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.42.

PATK opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.75 per share, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,416.50. This trade represents a 0.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $263,407.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,387.42. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,964. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

