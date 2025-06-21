Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Chairman Sells $3,182,760.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $3,182,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,059,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,680,967.68. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $3,039,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $2,154,915.00.

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $99.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Pegasystems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.