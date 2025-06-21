Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 476.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,471,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 419.9% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,406,080 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,242 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,506,000 after buying an additional 498,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,250,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 11,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $984,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,282.88. This represents a 14.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $1,673,343.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,333,252.15. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,073. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

