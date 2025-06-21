Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Porsche Automobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Porsche Automobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%.
Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.
