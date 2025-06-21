PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,369,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,210,000 after acquiring an additional 756,937 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $6,955,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 254,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Argus downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $112.94. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.24%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

