Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

