Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 19th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oscar Health, and Oklo are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between smaller, higher-growth (but riskier) small-cap firms and larger, more established (but slower-growing) large-cap companies. Investors often view mid-caps as offering a balanced mix of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)
Oscar Health (OSCR)
Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
Shares of OSCR stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.81. 49,227,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,110,472. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Oklo (OKLO)
Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.
Shares of OKLO stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 14,593,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,935,321. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. Oklo has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $73.55.
