Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Now – June 19th

BigBear.ai, PTL, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at a low price—typically under five dollars per share—and often trade on over-the-counter markets rather than major stock exchanges. Because they have limited public information, low trading volume and less regulatory oversight, they tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 204,886,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,072,353. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

PTL (PTLE)

PTL Limited is an established bunkering facilitator providing marine fuel logistics services for vessel refueling, primarily container ships, bulk carriers, general cargo vessels and chemical tankers principally serving the Asia Pacific market. PTL Limited is based in Hong Kong.

Shares of PTLE traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 401,783,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,683. PTL has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTLE

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. 37,845,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,567,043. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

See Also