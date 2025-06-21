ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.04 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $89.76 and a one year high of $108.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

