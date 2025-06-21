Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.17%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

