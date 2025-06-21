Q1 Earnings Estimate for PowerFleet Issued By William Blair

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PowerFleet in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for PowerFleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

PowerFleet Trading Down 4.0%

AIOT opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIOT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.