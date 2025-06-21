Q1 EPS Estimates for First Solar Increased by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $3.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price objective on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.19.

First Solar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $268.12.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,504 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

