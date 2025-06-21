Q1 EPS Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive Lifted by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $43.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ORLY opened at $89.69 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,711,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

