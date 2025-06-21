Q2 Earnings Estimate for Ares Capital Issued By B. Riley

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
