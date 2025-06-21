Q2 Earnings Forecast for WHF Issued By B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WHF

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 1.6%

WHF stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.80. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 22,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. The trade was a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 394.87%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.