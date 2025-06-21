Q2 EPS Estimates for CCRN Lowered by Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.61 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of CCRN opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a PE ratio of -26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

