Q2 EPS Forecast for Titan International Reduced by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.86 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $588.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.95. Titan International has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 838,902 shares in the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 344,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 759,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

