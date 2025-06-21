Q3 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries Cut by Zacks Research

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $108.71 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,678,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

