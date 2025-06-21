Q3 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Reduced by Analyst

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RUS. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Russel Metals Stock Down 0.6%

RUS stock opened at C$41.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$34.62 and a one year high of C$46.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.11.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

