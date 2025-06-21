Q3 EPS Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Decreased by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$166.29 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$87.66 and a one year high of C$175.33. The company has a market cap of C$58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$143.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.00, for a total transaction of C$3,379,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,493,360. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 76.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

