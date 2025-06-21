Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) Insider Buys A$1,902,336.77 in Stock

Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Levy purchased 4,424,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,902,336.77 ($1,227,314.05).

Qoria Stock Performance

Qoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qoria Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services. It offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.