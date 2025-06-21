Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR) Insider Buys A$1,902,336.77 in Stock

Qoria Limited (ASX:QOR – Get Free Report) insider Tim Levy purchased 4,424,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,902,336.77 ($1,227,314.05).
Qoria Stock Performance
Qoria Company Profile
Qoria Limited markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services. It offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qoria
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Qoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.