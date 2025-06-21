QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,512 Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 479.07%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

